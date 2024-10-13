Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $66.63. 12,908,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

