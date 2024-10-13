Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.