Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825,770. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

