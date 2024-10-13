Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.81. The stock had a trading volume of 956,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

