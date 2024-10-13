Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,986 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

