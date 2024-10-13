Webster Bank N. A. Sells 6,081 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 695,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 279,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 117.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,617,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393,754. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

