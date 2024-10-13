Webster Bank N. A. Sells 670 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $77.45. 947,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,565. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

