Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.59. 2,178,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,730. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

