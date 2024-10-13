Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.06. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 66,300 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

