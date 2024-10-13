Wells Fargo & Company Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $205.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $185.82 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $187.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,429.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

