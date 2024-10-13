Westend Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 3.3% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,765,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $332,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $722.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.