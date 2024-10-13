Westend Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 5.1% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of GE opened at $191.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

