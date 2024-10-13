Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s Why

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.52. 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 42,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 15.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

