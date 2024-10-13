Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
