WhiteBIT Token Trading 33.2% Higher This Week (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $15.32 or 0.00024434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $4.67 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. WhiteBIT Coin has a current supply of 365,557,132 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhiteBIT Coin is 15.17386018 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,188,948.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whitebit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.