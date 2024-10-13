WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
WHFCL stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $27.41.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.
