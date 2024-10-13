Willner & Heller LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC owned about 0.63% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 65,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Export Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

PEXL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.98. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.