Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 2,894 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $486,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,255,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,899,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,971. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $76.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

