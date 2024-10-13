Willner & Heller LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $533.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

