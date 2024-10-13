Willner & Heller LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.88. 51,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.