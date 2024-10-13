Willner & Heller LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.88. 51,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.