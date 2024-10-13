Willner & Heller LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,259,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $117.36. 12,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

