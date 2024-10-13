Willner & Heller LLC Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 171,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 215,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,209,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,760,736. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. Equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

