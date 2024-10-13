Willner & Heller LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,184 shares of company stock worth $7,464,331. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

