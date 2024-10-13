Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 4,484 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

ARM traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,876. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 388.37. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.