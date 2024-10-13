WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.04. Approximately 60,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 217,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCW. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 354,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $7,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
