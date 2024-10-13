WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.04. Approximately 60,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 217,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCW. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 354,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $7,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

