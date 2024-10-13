WOO Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.40 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $312.53 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,224,563,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,829,618,200 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is woo.org/blog/en.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO (WOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOO has a current supply of 2,224,563,555.037396 with 1,829,591,114.423024 in circulation. The last known price of WOO is 0.17260907 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $8,792,439.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

