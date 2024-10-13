WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $305.94 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00253261 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,224,563,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,829,618,200 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO (WOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOO has a current supply of 2,224,563,555.037396 with 1,829,591,114.423024 in circulation. The last known price of WOO is 0.17260907 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $8,792,439.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.