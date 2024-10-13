Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and $85.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $62,306.53 or 0.99821468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 150,044 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Bitcoin has a current supply of 150,043.51349044. The last known price of Wrapped Bitcoin is 62,813.63422592 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2109 active market(s) with $87,736,744.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wbtc.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

