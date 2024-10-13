Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $62,807.19

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.42 billion and approximately $97.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $62,807.19 or 1.00062644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 150,044 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Bitcoin has a current supply of 150,043.51349044. The last known price of Wrapped Bitcoin is 62,813.63422592 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2109 active market(s) with $87,736,744.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wbtc.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

