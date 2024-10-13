XIDO FINANCE Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and $172.82 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. XIDO FINANCE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XIDO FINANCE is 0.78329027 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $172.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://xido.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.