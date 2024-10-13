XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.84 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $29.84 billion and approximately $594.75 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,139,355 coins and its circulating supply is 56,645,058,199 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,987,139,355 with 56,645,058,199 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.53667132 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1404 active market(s) with $555,191,889.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

