YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. B. Riley raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of YETI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12,075.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of YETI by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

YETI opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.11. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

