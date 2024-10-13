Zeit Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zeit Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGK opened at $325.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.19 and its 200-day moving average is $303.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

