Zeit Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

