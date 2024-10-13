ZEON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,736.19 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $12,736.19 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZEON (ZEON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZEON has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,529,103,436.312363 in circulation. The last known price of ZEON is 0.00054545 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,569.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeon.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

