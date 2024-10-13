Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,582.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

