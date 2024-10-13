Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

