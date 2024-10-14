123,278 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 123,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,272,355. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,582,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,193,309. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

