14,631 Shares in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Perma-Pipe International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

