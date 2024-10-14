1,669,494 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,669,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,000. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 6.5% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

