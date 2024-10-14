1,676 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.40 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
