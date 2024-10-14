17,602 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 1.2 %

ETR opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

