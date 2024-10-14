180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,734. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

