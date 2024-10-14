18,441 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

