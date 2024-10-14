2,171 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 310,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

