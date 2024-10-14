23,027 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DBMF stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

