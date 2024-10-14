29,787 Shares in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.93% of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Get Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTBD opened at $49.64 on Monday. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.