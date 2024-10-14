2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.66. 1,905,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,274,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

