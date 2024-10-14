2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.66. 1,905,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,274,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 8.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.