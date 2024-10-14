32,125 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTA opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

