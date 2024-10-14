5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.15%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

